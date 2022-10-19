When Jaya Bachchan was asked if she is irritable, said husband Amitabh Bachchan calls her reactionary: ‘I am finicky, not chidchidi’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s short temper is well-known in the industry. Quite often, the actor snaps at crowds and paparazzi who surround her family, and doesn’t mince her words. One recent example is when she cuttingly told a paparazzowho stumbled while chasing after her and granddaughter Navya Nanda, “Hope you double and fall.” Prior to this, she yelled at crowd for constantly surrounding Abhishek Bachchan for a photo, “What are you all doing? Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?” At Durga Puja, her immense displeasure at the paps showed, as it was clear that she didn’t wish to stand continuously and pose for photos.

In a 2014 interview to Guftagoo, Jaya Bachchan had addressed the tags ‘short-tempered’ and ‘chidchidi’ and finicky that are often levelled at her. She said, “How do I answer this. I don’t have patience for stupidity. If you tell me something where I can learn something or you’re giving me some knowledge, you will never feel that I am ‘chidchidi’– I am finicky yes, but not chidchdi. I get angry because people waste my time. I cannot suffer foolishness.”

On whether she is ‘childish’ or not, she also added that she is reactionary, something that husband Amitabh Bachchan had once called her that. “I am more of a impulsive person. I react. My husband says ‘You are a very reactionary’ person—I don’t know if it is childish, I am spontaneous. I just know that if you do something in front of me, I’ll react spontaneously, there is never a planned response. I can’t plan like that, and neither do I ever intend to.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.