‘Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,’ recalls Rajeev Shukla

Although Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling Bollywood as the undisputed ‘Shahenshah’ for the past five decades, his life story also exemplifies that not everything one touches turns to gold. While he has delivered several blockbusters as an actor, he faced a massive setback when he launched the entertainment company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) in the mid-’90s, with many of its endeavours flopping back-to-back. At the same time, his acting career also witnessed significant ups and downs during this period, leading many to speculate that his era was over. However, Bachchan made a thunderous comeback.

Nonetheless, his biggest misstep in life came when he tried his hand at politics. Following the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, Bachchan joined the Indian National Congress in support of his close friend and Indira’s son, Rajiv Gandhi. At his behest, Big B contested from the Allahabad constituency and won with a thumping majority. However, his political career was short-lived as his name cropped up in the Bofors scandal, leading to his resignation in 1987.

Must Read | ‘How did he get the award?’: Singer exposes Alka Yagnik’s shocking remark on his Chak De India win, ‘thought of her as Ma Saraswati’

Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and veteran journalist Rajeev Shukla opened up about Bachchan’s political stint and stated that the actor would have shone had he not quit preemptively. “He was attacked just as any politician would have. And VP Singh specifically targeted him. He (Big B) was very disturbed by it, especially after the Bofors case. He was very sad during that time. I wrote quite a few articles in his support back then, and used to meet him often,” Shukla recalled during a conversation with news agency ANI.

He further maintained that had Amitabh not given up politics, he would have emerged as a formidable force. “He was shooting Main Azaad Hoon, Shahenshah, and Toofan at that time. Since it was quite a distressing period, he eventually decided to leave politics. But I still believe that had he not resigned back then and continued in politics… if he contested against VP Singh after resignation, he would have still won,” Shukla noted.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film is a box office tsunami, earns Rs 129.89 cr India; Esha Deol urges people to watch brother’s film

He further emphasised that Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, commands respect with an iron fist, as she is a very strict and disciplined person. Belonging to the Samajwadi Party, Jaya is also a member of the Rajya Sabha. “If she feels that someone is being even a bit undisciplined, she won’t tolerate it. And she will say what she wants to their face. In the Parliament, she would get up and scold the ministers or even the chairman. If she feels something is wrong, she would fearlessly speak against it.”

Story continues below this ad

‘Rekha used to come to Parliament only once per session’

Mentioning that Jaya attends Parliament sessions regularly, Shukla stated that she is one of the few film stars with impeccable attendance. “Rekha ji used to come only once per session. Jaya Prada, on the other hand, has become a complete politician. Only that she hasn’t received ample opportunities yet. But she’s doing the hard work. Rekha, meanwhile, wasn’t a politician. She used to come one time every session, and once the term was over, that was it.”

He added, “While Rekha and Sachin Tendulkar did not even take a house after becoming an MP, Lata Mangeshkar did not accept any facility (earmarked for a Parliament member). Neither did she take MPLADS funds, nor did she accept any tickets or house,” he added.