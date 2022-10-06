scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Jaya Bachchan says her family had ‘good’ times during the lockdown: ‘In the last two years, I have not lost anything’

Jaya Bachchan shared how the Bachchans had 'good' times together during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

shweta bachchan jaya bachchanShweta Bachchan with her mother Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli’s podcast What the Hell Navya, and talked about how two years of the pandemic gave her two new best friends. While talking to Navya and Shweta Bachchan, the veteran star said she has “not lost anything in the last two years”.

She started by saying, “In the last two years, my best friends have been Navya and Shweta. I can say anything I like to them, and they will tell me off, especially Shweta. Somebody telling you ‘I don’t agree with you’ is important. I would want to grow at this age too.”

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on acting plans: ‘It’s never going to happen’

Jaya Bachchan also mentioned how the Bachchans had ‘good’ times together during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. “We used to have so much fun,” she said. Navya Naveli agreed with her grandmother and also shared how she prefers telling a few things about her life first to her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya, before telling it to her friends.

Navya said, “Even today there are things I would share with you guys and probably not tell my friends.” However, when Jaya went on to say that since Shweta’s son Agastya has a different viewpoint, Shweta came to her son’s defence. She interrupted and said, “I like Agastya’s viewpoint. He has a better EQ than Navya.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...

Shweta’s statement left Navya miffed as she said, “When did we get to that?” But Jaya Bachchan concluded by saying, “In the last two years, I have not lost anything, I have gained two friends.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:39:04 pm
Next Story

Playing in IPL helps in passing information easily: Kagiso Rabada

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement