Jaya Bachchan says her family had ‘good’ times during the lockdown: ‘In the last two years, I have not lost anything’

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli’s podcast What the Hell Navya, and talked about how two years of the pandemic gave her two new best friends. While talking to Navya and Shweta Bachchan, the veteran star said she has “not lost anything in the last two years”.

She started by saying, “In the last two years, my best friends have been Navya and Shweta. I can say anything I like to them, and they will tell me off, especially Shweta. Somebody telling you ‘I don’t agree with you’ is important. I would want to grow at this age too.”

Jaya Bachchan also mentioned how the Bachchans had ‘good’ times together during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. “We used to have so much fun,” she said. Navya Naveli agreed with her grandmother and also shared how she prefers telling a few things about her life first to her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya, before telling it to her friends.

Navya said, “Even today there are things I would share with you guys and probably not tell my friends.” However, when Jaya went on to say that since Shweta’s son Agastya has a different viewpoint, Shweta came to her son’s defence. She interrupted and said, “I like Agastya’s viewpoint. He has a better EQ than Navya.”

Shweta’s statement left Navya miffed as she said, “When did we get to that?” But Jaya Bachchan concluded by saying, “In the last two years, I have not lost anything, I have gained two friends.”