scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Jaya Bachchan says, ‘educated women have double standards’: ‘Women are their own enemies’

Jaya Bachchan said she has always been nice to other women and has always spoken in their favour.

jaya bachchanJaya Bachchan said women are their own enemies. (Express photo)

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan often speaks her mind and does not mince her words. Recently, the doyenne expressed her opinion about women being their own enemies while she was interacting with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for the latter’s podcast.

While Navya was speaking about how sons should be raised just like people bring up their daughters, Jaya interrupted and said, “Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies.”

Also read |Jaya Bachchan feels physical compatibility is important for long-lasting relationships: ‘In our times, we could not experiment’

Shweta, however, mentioned that her mother is not-so-nice to her as she shared earlier in the episode, “Women need to be nicer to other women and more supportive of other women.” Jaya Bachchan responded to this by saying, “I am very nice to Navya. I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter.” Shweta continued, “There is a Madeleine K Albright quote, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’ Charity should start at home, mother!” On this, Jaya retorted, “Ohh shut up.”

Navya interrupted and said that Shweta is no different from Jaya. To this, Jaya said that Shweta considers Navya her “punching bag.” Navya added, “I am in the wrong place, at the wrong time and saying the wrong things. I am like a deer in the headlight. Even if it is not my fault and I am in the vicinity, then it’s like, she’s here, so now just…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

But Shweta feels her daughter “doesn’t know when to keep quiet, she doesn’t know when someone is in a bad mood.”

Related read |Jaya Bachchan questions why Indian women are wearing western clothes, says ‘we have accepted that it gives manpower to a woman’

Jaya, Shweta and Navya have been sharing their point of view on various issues on Navya’s podcast What The Hell Navya. This was the ninth episode of the podcast and the topic of it was, ‘One crown, many shoes’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 11:02:00 am
Next Story

France aims to train nearly 20,000 Indian students by 2025: French Minister

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Bhasin
Inside Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement