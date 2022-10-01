scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan is ‘grumpy’ when her friends come over: ‘He has changed now, he is old’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan appeared on the latest episode of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast and made some revelations about Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh BachchanJaya Bachchan recently appeared on granddaughter Navya's podcast and spoke about husband Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast with Shweta Bachchan and made some interesting revelations about Amitabh Bachchan. During the conversation, Jaya revealed that Amitabh is very reserved when her friends come over and always finds a reason to excuse himself from the gathering.

Jaya shared on the podcast, “Your nana is like, he is the grumpiest. He will say ‘I have to go up, excuse me ladies. If you don’t mind and something something. Actually, they are quite happy that he is not there.”

Also Read |Navya Nanda reveals grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to her podcast, promises truth bombs about him

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

When Navya tried to defend her grandfather, saying that his superstar presence might make Jaya’s friends conscious, the veteran actor replied, “Not conscious. They have known him for ages, but he has changed now. He is old also. You know you can be old old, and you can be old but not old.”

What followed was the teasing session where Navya and Shweta teased Jaya about calling herself young at heart. To this, Jaya said, “Come on, I am not (an old old person). I can sit and have a conversation with an 18-year-old.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies
Also Read |Salman Khan jokes about ‘casting couch’, says that’s how he was cast in God Father with Chiranjeevi: ‘Only one person apart from me slept…’

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Navya had revealed that Amitabh, who will turn 80 this month is very supportive of her podcast. She said, “…he is excited about the podcast. Everyone in the family is always excited and supportive. Everyone does something new. He also enjoyed the trailer and the first episode.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:38:16 pm
Next Story

22 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP’s Kanpur

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya look elated as they win big, Asha Parekh gets emotional
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement