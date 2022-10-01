Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh Bachchan is ‘grumpy’ when her friends come over: ‘He has changed now, he is old’

Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast with Shweta Bachchan and made some interesting revelations about Amitabh Bachchan. During the conversation, Jaya revealed that Amitabh is very reserved when her friends come over and always finds a reason to excuse himself from the gathering.

Jaya shared on the podcast, “Your nana is like, he is the grumpiest. He will say ‘I have to go up, excuse me ladies. If you don’t mind and something something. Actually, they are quite happy that he is not there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

When Navya tried to defend her grandfather, saying that his superstar presence might make Jaya’s friends conscious, the veteran actor replied, “Not conscious. They have known him for ages, but he has changed now. He is old also. You know you can be old old, and you can be old but not old.”

What followed was the teasing session where Navya and Shweta teased Jaya about calling herself young at heart. To this, Jaya said, “Come on, I am not (an old old person). I can sit and have a conversation with an 18-year-old.”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Navya had revealed that Amitabh, who will turn 80 this month is very supportive of her podcast. She said, “…he is excited about the podcast. Everyone in the family is always excited and supportive. Everyone does something new. He also enjoyed the trailer and the first episode.”