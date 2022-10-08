scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Jaya Bachchan reveals granddaughter Navya Nanda’s lies, remembers when she caught her red-handed

Navya Naveli Nanda returned with the third episode of her podcast, What the Hell Navya, which also features her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda father, Navya Naveli Nanda ageNavya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had a good time at Navya Naveli Nanda‘s expense in the latest episode of the What the Hell Navya podcast. Navya, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, hosts the podcast with her mother and grandmother. The trio discuss life as public figures, and also their own relationship to each other.

In the third episode, Shweta and Jaya revealed that Navya is ‘the biggest liar’, and that she never gets away with her lies because she fibs about ‘stupid things’. Shweta said, “You always get caught.”

Also read |Shweta Bachchan says mom Jaya Bachchan ‘was very free with her slaps’ during her childhood: ‘She used to beat me a lot’

She recalled a story about Navya and her brother, Agastya, being out for a Christmas party a few years ago, and lying about when they were coming back home. “Once, in Delhi, Agastya and Navya had gone for a party a couple of years ago. They had a deadline and it was way past that deadline. So, I called and I said, ‘Where are you guys?’ And Navya said, ‘We’re just turning around into the house’. They were still at the party, which was at the farm area in Delhi, which is easily an hour away. And Agastya’s like, ‘Mom, did she think you’re stupid?'”

Jaya revealed that Amitabh didn’t allow the kids to go out. They’d only be allowed outside ‘with certain people’ and that, too, until curfew time, which was the moment the streetlights were turned on.

She then recalled her own story about catching Navya red-handed. “Navya had gone out. And I can’t sleep until the kids get back. I keep getting up. I can walk in the dark. So, it was really late. I asked the security, ‘Navya baby aagaye?’ They said, ‘Nahi, magar unka security aagaya.’ I was worried, and I would never do this, but I called her. I said, ‘Navya, where are you?’ She said she’s in her room. So, I got out of bed, I shut my door, and I walked out, and madam was coming up.”

Navya said, “That was bad. It was a very awkward situation.” Navya has said that she has no interest in joining the film industry. Instead, she is one of the co-founders in the organisations Aara Health, described as ‘a secure, non-judgmental, and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women’ and Project Naveli, through which she will ‘fight’ gender inequality in the areas of education, financial independence, mental and physical health, and domestic violence.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 07:47:21 pm
