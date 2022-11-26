scorecardresearch
Navya Nanda reveals ‘maamu’ Abhishek Bachchan’s strategy to diffuse tension at home: ‘He starts playing…’

On the latest episode of the What the Hell Navya podcast, Shweta Bachchan talked about a recent dinner table discussion between Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

abhishek bachchanAbhishek Bachchan has a special trick whenever he senses tension rising at his home. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda have united over the last few weeks on Navya’s What the Hell Navya podcast, where they have shared insightful anecdotes about their lives. On the last episode of the podcast’s debut season, Shweta talked about how her brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, diffuses tension at home.

It started with Navya sharing how the Bachchans never shy away from sharing their opinions about each. She said, “Our families have created an environment for us where we are heard, we can voice our opinion, and talk about things. I think that is great. We do not hold back on giving our opinions on absolutely everything and everyone takes it in stride.” While she was talking, Jaya interrupted her to tell her that she missed ‘a lot of action’ at the dining table in the Bachchan household the day before.

Shweta tried to fill her in. She said, “Naani had a bit of a…” when Jaya interrupted and added, “We had a discussion and then maamu (Abhishek Bachchan) started playing music and was saying, ‘Play this music for mumma Shwet Di'” Navya added, “He always does that, whenever he sees tension rising, he starts playing music. It is not even calming music. It’s always some house tech music.”

Abhishek Bachchan lives with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at their family compound Jalsa in Mumbai, along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and  their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Dhoom star often gives peeks into his personal life. When he appeared on Koffee with Karan with Shweta, Abhishek had shared how he, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fear stepping out with Jaya for public events. He said, “If it’s like the four of us, Dad, Aishwarya and I just hold hands, say a silent prayer before the red carpet. And then we collect ourselves and walk on. If Shweta Di is with us, we just send her with Maa.”

