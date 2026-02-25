‘Amitji was banned for 15 years, did it affect him?’: Jaya Bachchan dismisses claims her paparazzi feuds hurt Agastya

The veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan is often in the headlines for her tense moments with the paparazzi. Almost every public appearance of hers turns into a talking point, with photographers often trying to get a reaction from her. Amongst all this, there is a section of the industry that believes Jaya Bachchan’s frequent clashes with photographers at public events may be affecting her grandson Agastya Nanda’s career and the way his films are received.

Continuing the Bachchan family’s cinematic legacy, Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has done two films so far. He debuted in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies and was then seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis (2026).