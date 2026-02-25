Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Amitji was banned for 15 years, did it affect him?’: Jaya Bachchan dismisses claims her paparazzi feuds hurt Agastya
Nearly every time Jaya Bachchan makes a public appearance, it becomes a topic of discussion. But it that affecting her grandson Agastya Nanda's career?
The veteran actor and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan is often in the headlines for her tense moments with the paparazzi. Almost every public appearance of hers turns into a talking point, with photographers often trying to get a reaction from her. Amongst all this, there is a section of the industry that believes Jaya Bachchan’s frequent clashes with photographers at public events may be affecting her grandson Agastya Nanda’s career and the way his films are received.
Continuing the Bachchan family’s cinematic legacy, Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has done two films so far. He debuted in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies and was then seen in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis (2026).
Is Jaya Bachchan’s equation with media impacting Agastya’s career?
Agastya’s streaming debut The Archies and theatrical outing Ikkis failed to meet expectations. This has led to speculation that Jaya’s strained relationship with the media might be impacting his early career.
Strongly dismissing this idea, Jaya Bachchan, in a recent interview with Variety India, shared, “No power on earth can change my grandson’s destiny. If Agastya is meant to be a star, nothing can stop that,” she says.
View this post on Instagram
Jaya gives Amitabh Bachchan’s example
Jaya Bachchan also pointed at her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, as an example. “At the peak of his stardom, Amitji was banned by the press for almost 15 years. Did that affect his career?” she asks.
Making it clear that she does not believe her equation with the paparazzi has anything to do with Agastya’s journey, she concludes, “Agastya will have his own relationship with the press. It has nothing to do with me.”
ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s mother’s heirloom gift to Rashmika Mandanna, Ambanis in town & power guest list: Inside VIROSH wedding
Jaya praises Agastya
Earlier, too, grandmother Jaya has praised Agastya’s determination and individuality. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Jays shared earlier, “Luckily Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he’s leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) for guidance. You know me, I wouldn’t praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did. Like me, he won’t follow the herd.”
A test screening of the first cut of Ramayana was held in Los Angeles, USA, where it received a positive response, with audiences praising its visual effects and rooted storytelling.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05