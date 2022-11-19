Jaya Bachchan questions why Indian women are wearing western clothes, says ‘we have accepted that it gives manpower to a woman’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan recently questioned why a lot of women wear western clothes. The senior actor was in a conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the former’s podcast What The Hell Navya. The topic of the latest podcast was ‘One Crown, Many Shoes’.

In the episode, Jaya asked both Navya and Shweta, “Why is it that Indian women are wearing more western clothes?” Shweta tried to reason, “It is because of ease of movement. A lot of women today are not just at home, they are going out, they are getting jobs. It is easier to pull on a pair of pants and a t-shirt than it is to maybe drape a saree.”

Unconvinced with Shweta’s reasoning, the Guddi fame argued, “I feel very unknowingly we have accepted that the western clothing gives that man-power to a woman. I would love to see a woman in woman power. I am not saying, ‘go wear a saree’. But in the west also, women used to dress in dresses. This whole thing changed much later when they started wearing pants.”

Shweta further tried to explain that that happened during the industrial revolution. She explained, “With the industrial revolution, when all the men went to war, women started working in factories and they had to wear pants because you could not do all the heavy machinery work…”

Navya chimed in by talking about female CEOs who wear sarees and Jaya said that it is so because they are “self-made and are confident in their skin.”

Jaya Bachchan isn’t shy of expressing her views. Previously, in the podcast, she has spoken about relationships, her struggle with shooting during her periods, and has also given some anecdotes from her illustrious career in the film industry.

The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Dharmendra. The film will release in the theaters on April 28, 2023.