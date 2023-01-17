Jaya Bachchan once again loses cool as a man takes her picture at airport, says ‘Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan doesn’t like people clicking her photos without her permission. There are several videos on the internet of the actor-politician getting angry with the paparazzi and fans. Recently, Jaya once again lost her cool when she arrived at the Indore airport with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest video of Jaya surfaced on a paparazzo’s Instagram account. In the video, Jaya walks in the airport ahead of Big B. While she is meeting a man who has come with a bouquet of flowers, she notices a fan recording her video. This makes her angry as she tells the person, “Please don’t click my pictures. You don’t understand English?”

The person taking the video is pulled away by another man while telling him, “Aapko bataya tha na… (I told you not to…),” and Jaya Bachchan is heard saying, “Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye (Such people should be sacked).”

The moment the video went viral on the internet, Instagram users commented on it. One of them wrote, “O hitler didi 😂😂.” Another wrote, “Why do u guys take her picture..” A comment on the video read, “Don’t give her publicity , she doesn’t deserve it…” Another comment read, “Really she always over reacts..”

Jaya Bachchan has no qualms about her behaviour with people who click her pictures. While talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast What The Hell Navya, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said she ‘hates it’ when photographers ‘interfere’ in her personal space.

She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”