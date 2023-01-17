scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Jaya Bachchan once again loses cool as a man takes her picture at airport, says ‘Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye’

Jaya Bachchan got angry with a man who was trying to click her pictures at the Indore airport where she came along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

jaya bachchanJaya Bachchan scolded a man for taking her pictures. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
Listen to this article
Jaya Bachchan once again loses cool as a man takes her picture at airport, says ‘Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan doesn’t like people clicking her photos without her permission. There are several videos on the internet of the actor-politician getting angry with the paparazzi and fans. Recently, Jaya once again lost her cool when she arrived at the Indore airport with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest video of Jaya surfaced on a paparazzo’s Instagram account. In the video, Jaya walks in the airport ahead of Big B. While she is meeting a man who has come with a bouquet of flowers, she notices a fan recording her video. This makes her angry as she tells the person, “Please don’t click my pictures. You don’t understand English?”

Also read |When Amitabh Bachchan rated himself 7.5 as a husband, wife Jaya Bachchan gave him only 5 points: ‘The most annoying experience of my life is when…’

The person taking the video is pulled away by another man while telling him, “Aapko bataya tha na… (I told you not to…),” and Jaya Bachchan is heard saying, “Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal dena chahiye (Such people should be sacked).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The moment the video went viral on the internet, Instagram users commented on it. One of them wrote, “O hitler didi 😂😂.” Another wrote, “Why do u guys take her picture..” A comment on the video read, “Don’t give her publicity , she doesn’t deserve it…” Another comment read, “Really she always over reacts..”

Jaya Bachchan has no qualms about her behaviour with people who click her pictures. While talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast What The Hell Navya, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said she ‘hates it’ when photographers ‘interfere’ in her personal space.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Also read |‘People don’t respect you because you’re an elder’: Urfi Javed criticises Jaya Bachchan for telling a photographer ‘hope you fall’

She said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:14 IST
Next Story

Woman posing as doctor steals gold from patients in Bengaluru hospital, probe on

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close