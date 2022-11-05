scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Jaya Bachchan has no clue about her first salary, remembers paying for her education: ‘Didn’t want my father to finance me’

On daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What the Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan gave insight into her relationship with money.

jaya bachchanA young Jaya Bachchan. (Photo: Shweta/Instagram)

Women have always had a complicated relationship with money. However, things are changing slowly but surely. Speaking about the subject, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and businesswoman Navya Naveli Nanda asked her grandmother-actor Jaya Bachchan, and her writer mother Shweta about the topic.

Jaya confessed that she had no relationship with money when she started working, since she was only 13 at the time. The actor-politician said she remembered her father buying her a record player and playing Cliff Richard songs on it: “I had no relationship with money. The first salary I got was at the age of 13. I don’t even know how much I was paid.” But later, Jaya had come to terms with finance in her life and said, “When I went to the institute (to study), I told my father I don’t want him to finance me, I paid for my education.”

Also Read |When Jaya Bachchan was asked if she is irritable, said husband Amitabh Bachchan calls her reactionary: ‘I am finicky, not chidchidi’

Meanwhile, Shweta admitted she was very bad with money and revealed she did not want her daughter Navya to marry until she had enough of her own to buy a roof over her head: “It was very bad. In Delhi, I had a job, as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. I got Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank, but I am not an example you should follow…actually, I would never like you (Navya) to be like me. I had told Navya you cannot get married till you have enough money in your bank to buy yourself a home.”

Jaya then threw light on the subject of actors and how they manage money, stating that only a handful of them deal with it on their own, while Navya claimed that nowadays more and more women are joining the finance sector and educating themselves about money in general.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She last featured in the 2016 release Ki and Ka in a guest appearance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:44:35 am
Next Story

Delhi nurses to go on mass casual leave on November 16, indefinite strike from November 30

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement