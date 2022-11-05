Jaya Bachchan has no clue about her first salary, remembers paying for her education: ‘Didn’t want my father to finance me’

Women have always had a complicated relationship with money. However, things are changing slowly but surely. Speaking about the subject, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and businesswoman Navya Naveli Nanda asked her grandmother-actor Jaya Bachchan, and her writer mother Shweta about the topic.

Jaya confessed that she had no relationship with money when she started working, since she was only 13 at the time. The actor-politician said she remembered her father buying her a record player and playing Cliff Richard songs on it: “I had no relationship with money. The first salary I got was at the age of 13. I don’t even know how much I was paid.” But later, Jaya had come to terms with finance in her life and said, “When I went to the institute (to study), I told my father I don’t want him to finance me, I paid for my education.”

Meanwhile, Shweta admitted she was very bad with money and revealed she did not want her daughter Navya to marry until she had enough of her own to buy a roof over her head: “It was very bad. In Delhi, I had a job, as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. I got Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank, but I am not an example you should follow…actually, I would never like you (Navya) to be like me. I had told Navya you cannot get married till you have enough money in your bank to buy yourself a home.”

Jaya then threw light on the subject of actors and how they manage money, stating that only a handful of them deal with it on their own, while Navya claimed that nowadays more and more women are joining the finance sector and educating themselves about money in general.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She last featured in the 2016 release Ki and Ka in a guest appearance.