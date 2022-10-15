scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Agastya Nanda ‘doesn’t understand’ nana Amitabh Bachchan’s films, ‘makes fun’ of grandmother Jaya Bachchan in K3G

Jaya Bachchan revealed that she likes "mushy" movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain. Her daughter Shweta Bachchan was quite surprised.

Agastya Nanda likes watching Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. (Photo: Dharma Productions, Shweta Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan has always come across as a strict person who loses her cool when the paparazzi hounds her. In an episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What the Hell Navya, Shweta Bachchan also revealed that her mother was quite strict with her during her childhood. Now, when the veteran actor revealed that she likes “mushy” movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Shweta was quite surprised.

On the latest episode of What the Hell Navya, Navya asked Jaya and Shweta to list their favourite films. In response, Jaya said, “Gone With the Wind, and all (Marlon) Brando films, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I love those old movies.”

Sharing her preferences in Indian cinema, she shared, “In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham anytime. I love mushy movies..” Shweta interrupted her and said, “That is contrary to your..” hinting towards her strict persona.

Shweta revealed that she, too, likes K3G and that her son Agastya also watches it over and over again. She said, “It is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. When he watches nana’s (Amitabh Bachchan) films, he doesn’t understand them. But K3G is something he can watch over and over again.” Jaya interjected and said that Agastya watches K3G to ‘make fun’ of her in it.

Shweta also shared that her favourite movies: “Mine is Band Baaja Baraat, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, but the older version.” Navya said that she also loves Band Baaja Baraat, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the popular comic book series. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

