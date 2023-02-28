Jaya Bachchan looks smitten as she talks about Dilip Kumar in old video. Watch

A video of Jaya Bachchan talking fondly about late actor Dilip Kumar is making the rounds of the internet. In the video, a smitten Jaya spoke about her admiration for the legendary actor.

“Dilip Kumar is one actor I have always admired,” Jaya said with a shy smile. The actor added, “There is something about him, the person… I mean I just cannot explain. The way I felt about him when I was younger, and I feel today is the same way. He sort of underplays the scene where everybody expects him to sort of scream and shout. He does it in a totally different way.”

“You know he has the kind of aura like Lord Byron. There is something very mystic about Dilip Kumar,” she further said.

A few Reddit users approved Jaya Bachchan‘s choice and lauded her honesty as they posted comments like, “I mean who wouldn’t have a crush on Dilip Kumar. What a dreamboat.”, “We totally agree with you.”, “Young Jaya always used to speak in a very articulated way. Older Jaya on the contrary… better not say.” and “Young Jaya is just ufff.”

Jaya Bachchan is all set to make her comeback with Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The yesteryear actor recently left fans impressed with her candid confessions in her granddaughter’s podcast What the Hell Navya. They were joined by Shweta Bachchan, and the trio discussed love, women’s health issues and even career and financial decisions.