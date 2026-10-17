Jaya Bachchan hugs Kajol at Durga Puja pandal; Shweta, Nysa and Yug join celebrations. Watch

Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Tanishaa Mukerji came together at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Saturday as the festivities continued. Jaya arrived with her daughter Shweta, while Kajol was accompanied by her children, Nysa and Yug. Videos from the celebrations captured Jaya sharing a warm hug with Kajol and Tanishaa, with the gathering also featuring filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and other familiar faces from the film industry.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is an annual tradition for the Mukerji family, bringing together relatives, friends and members of the film fraternity to offer prayers to Maa Durga. The celebrations this year mark the puja’s 80th edition, with Kajol, her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa having come together earlier in the week to mark the beginning of the festivities.

Jaya Bachchan shares a warm moment with Kajol

Jaya Bachchan, who wore an off-white saree, was accompanied by Shweta at the pandal. The veteran actor was seen hugging Kajol and Tanishaa, and also posed for photographs with Kajol, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and others. Kajol, meanwhile, arrived with Nysa and Yug and posed with her children in front of the idol of Maa Durga.

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Jaya has regularly attended the Mukerji family’s Durga Puja celebrations over the years. The gathering is known for bringing together members of the extended family and their friends from the film industry.

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Kajol’s cousin and actor Rani Mukerji is also a regular visitor to the pandal. However, Rani has not yet been seen at this year’s celebrations following the death of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, in September.

Kajol, meanwhile, posed for pictures with Nysa and Yug in front of the idol of Maa Durga. She wore a mustard-yellow saree with orange hues and an embellished zari border, paired with a gold-toned striped blouse and gold jhumkas.

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Nysa chose a powder-blue silk saree for the occasion, while Yug wore a light blue and white kurta-pyjama. Kajol was also seen sharing a sweet moment with her son, which caught the attention of fans online.

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Tanishaa asks paparazzi not to trouble Jaya Bachchan

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, Tanishaa had appealed to the media and visitors to maintain decorum at the pandal, particularly as large crowds were expected. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, she urged people to be mindful of one another amid the rush.

“There’s going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don’t forget that there is humanity. Don’t forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other,” she said.

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Tanishaa also had a light-hearted message for the paparazzi, asking them not to provoke Jaya Bachchan during the festivities.

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“Don’t trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y’all are troubling her a lot; please don’t trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers joh purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please,” she said.

She was referring to photographers who, she suggested, deliberately provoke Jaya, and asked them to avoid such behaviour during the family’s Durga Puja celebrations.