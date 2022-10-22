scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Jaya Bachchan ‘hates’ when photographers interfere in her personal space: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’

Jaya Bachchan tried to explain why she gets angry at photographers who follow her while she is walking in a public space. She said she is fine with criticism related to her work but minds it when people interfere in her personal life.

Jaya BachchanJaya Bachchan gets angry at the paparazzi. (Photo: Voompla/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan is always at loggerheads with the paparazzi for clicking her pictures without her consent. She is often in news for her angry outbursts at the photographers who hound her. And the veteran actor has no qualms about her behaviour and is quite vocal about her ‘hatred’ towards the paparazzi.

Recently, while talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor once again got agitated at the photographers for ‘interfering’ in her personal space. She said, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”

Also read |‘People don’t respect you because you’re an elder’: Urfi Javed criticises Jaya Bachchan for telling a photographer ‘hope you fall’

While Navya tried to reason that that’s how an actor’s life is — always in the public gaze, her mother Shweta interrupted and said that was not the case earlier, since “there were only magazines and they didn’t attack anyone’s children. I grew up fine.”

Jaya Bachchan added, “I don’t mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium. But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Further expressing her annoyance, the actor said, “The thing is they edit. What they take and what they put are different things. So, you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?”

Also read |Angry Jaya Bachchan lashes at fans as they mob Abhishek Bachchan for selfies at Kali Bari temple: ‘Sharam nahin aati?’

Jaya Bachchan recently lashed out at someone who was following her while she was walking with Navya. In a viral video, Jaya is telling someone, “Serves you right… I hope you double and fall.” Her comment drew a lot of flak. Viral sensation Urfi Javed called out the veteran star and said, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:56:58 am
Next Story

China’s key Communist Party Congress concludes: Xi’s endorsement for 3rd term on Sunday

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement