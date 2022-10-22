Jaya Bachchan ‘hates’ when photographers interfere in her personal space: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan is always at loggerheads with the paparazzi for clicking her pictures without her consent. She is often in news for her angry outbursts at the photographers who hound her. And the veteran actor has no qualms about her behaviour and is quite vocal about her ‘hatred’ towards the paparazzi.

Recently, while talking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor once again got agitated at the photographers for ‘interfering’ in her personal space. She said, “I hate it, I despise it, I despise the people who interfere in your personal lives and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I am disgusted with such people. I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati?’ (Aren’t you ashamed of yourself?)”

While Navya tried to reason that that’s how an actor’s life is — always in the public gaze, her mother Shweta interrupted and said that was not the case earlier, since “there were only magazines and they didn’t attack anyone’s children. I grew up fine.”

Jaya Bachchan added, “I don’t mind if you talk about my work and say she is a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she is not looking nice because it is a visual medium. But the rest, I do mind. You have no business to sit on personal judgment of my character. You are interfering in my life. I am walking somewhere and you are taking my picture, why bhai, am I not a human being?”

Further expressing her annoyance, the actor said, “The thing is they edit. What they take and what they put are different things. So, you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?”

Jaya Bachchan recently lashed out at someone who was following her while she was walking with Navya. In a viral video, Jaya is telling someone, “Serves you right… I hope you double and fall.” Her comment drew a lot of flak. Viral sensation Urfi Javed called out the veteran star and said, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.”