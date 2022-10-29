Jaya Bachchan feels physical compatibility is important for long-lasting relationships: ‘In our times, we could not experiment’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan does not mince words when it comes to expressing her opinions. In the latest episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, whose subject was ‘Modern Love: Romance & Regrets’, Jaya emphasised the importance of physical intimacy in a relationship. According to her, people should stop attaching taboos to physical intimacy, as it’s the key to long-lasting relationships.

Giving some relationship advice, the Abhimaan actor said, “People might find it objectionable coming from me, but physical attraction and compatibility are very important. In our times, we could not experiment. But today’s generation, they do, and why shouldn’t they, because that is also responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there is no physical relationship, it’s not going to last very long. You just can’t be lasting on love, fresh air and adjustments.”

The 74-year-old actor opined that the younger generation should not feel guilty about physical relationships. She added, “A lot of the younger generation would feel guilty going through that experience. It’s very wrong. It’s okay if you had a physical relationship and still you feel your relationship has otherwise not worked out, you can be nice about it. But why are we being hypocrites? Every young girl goes through it. They hide it from their family, which is okay, maybe you do not talk about your physical relationships. But why are we putting taboos on people?”

Jaya’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, felt all these taboos are put around physical relationships to “control women”. She said on the podcast, “It’s to control women. Women do not have a say about their bodies. All their decisions are made by men.” Listening to the argument put across by Shweta, Jaya Bachchan felt “terrible”.

The veteran star also told her granddaughter Navya that though societal standards dictate that women should be married before having kids, she does not agree.