Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem if Navya Naveli Nanda has a ‘child without marriage’, suggests she should marry her best friend

Jaya Bachchan and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, on this week’s episode of the What the Hell Navya podcast, discussed modern relationships. Jaya spoke about how she would have no objections if Navya had a child out of wedlock. The grandmother-granddaughter, along with Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan, were discussing what boxes one should check before they get married. Jaya suggested that people should get married to their best friends.

“My suggestion to this generation would be… I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today… I think you should marry your best friend,” Jaya said.

Jaya added, “You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Okay, maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what the society’s saying’. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem.”

Navya, Shweta and Jaya also discussed that how intimate weddings are better than lavish weddings, as Jaya shared how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan. She said that they were supposed to get married in October, but because they wanted to go on a vacation after Zanjeer’s success, their parents suggested that they should get married before leaving. Hence, the wedding happened in June. She recalled that theirs was an intimate wedding. “We had decided we will marry in October, because by then my work would have reduced. But he had told me, ‘I definitely don’t want a wife who will be 9 to 5. Please work, but not every day. You choose your projects and work with the right people’,” she shared.

