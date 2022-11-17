scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Jaya Bachchan calling Happy New Year ‘the most nonsensical film’: ‘Not more than Amar Akbar Anthony’. Watch

Jaya Bachchan had said that she only watched Happy New Year because her son Abhishek was in it.

jaya bachchan shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan denied rumours of a rift between him and the Bachchans.

Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan memorably worked together in the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but later had a public war-of-words when she called his 2014 release Happy New Year one of the ‘most nonsensical’ films that she had ever seen.

Speaking at the Mumbai Literature Festival, at a session titled ‘the failure of literature in informing current cinema’, Jaya Bachchan said that she only watched Happy New Year because her son Abhishek Bachchan was in it. “I told him he’s a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can’t be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don’t do films anymore. I couldn’t do it. But he did it so freely; I was impressed. Of course I went and told the producer and the main actor of the movie that I’ve never seen a movie which was more nonsensical than this one,” she added.

She also applauded Shah Rukh for being quick-witted. “He was so quick… amazing man. He said, ‘Jaya aunty, not more nonsensical then Amar Akbar Anthony’. I said it could be entertaining. Amar Akbar Anthony is a film I love watching… if you want to laugh, you don’t take back home anything you watched in theatre.”

Also read |Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor shoots: ‘It was awkward and embarrassing’

It was later reported that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai had tried apologising to Shah Rukh for Jaya’s comment, but he was in no mood to forgive them. Shah Rukh had dismissed such reports, and written on Twitter, “Have not read a more crappy, made up piece of journalism lately.” Further disproving the negative reports, Shah Rukh joined the Bachchan family on the stage at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata Film Festival that same year.

 

Abhishek has often spoken about his mother’s ‘honest’ reactions to his work. In an interview with Good Times earlier this year, he said, “She is very honest. But with me, because I am her son and there is all maa ki mamta vibe going on, if she doesn’t like my work, she doesn’t say anything. So she said a few words which I think that’s a very very good sign.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year also starred Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah. The film was a major box office success, but a critical failure. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, while Jaya Bachchan will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:50:13 am
Next Story

COP27: Fossil fuel phase-down, loss and damage finance are key markers of success

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement