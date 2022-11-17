When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Jaya Bachchan calling Happy New Year ‘the most nonsensical film’: ‘Not more than Amar Akbar Anthony’. Watch

Jaya Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan memorably worked together in the hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but later had a public war-of-words when she called his 2014 release Happy New Year one of the ‘most nonsensical’ films that she had ever seen.

Speaking at the Mumbai Literature Festival, at a session titled ‘the failure of literature in informing current cinema’, Jaya Bachchan said that she only watched Happy New Year because her son Abhishek Bachchan was in it. “I told him he’s a great actor if he can act stupid in front of the camera like that. I can’t be part of what is being done in films these days and hence I don’t do films anymore. I couldn’t do it. But he did it so freely; I was impressed. Of course I went and told the producer and the main actor of the movie that I’ve never seen a movie which was more nonsensical than this one,” she added.

She also applauded Shah Rukh for being quick-witted. “He was so quick… amazing man. He said, ‘Jaya aunty, not more nonsensical then Amar Akbar Anthony’. I said it could be entertaining. Amar Akbar Anthony is a film I love watching… if you want to laugh, you don’t take back home anything you watched in theatre.”

It was later reported that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai had tried apologising to Shah Rukh for Jaya’s comment, but he was in no mood to forgive them. Shah Rukh had dismissed such reports, and written on Twitter, “Have not read a more crappy, made up piece of journalism lately.” Further disproving the negative reports, Shah Rukh joined the Bachchan family on the stage at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata Film Festival that same year.

Abhishek has often spoken about his mother’s ‘honest’ reactions to his work. In an interview with Good Times earlier this year, he said, “She is very honest. But with me, because I am her son and there is all maa ki mamta vibe going on, if she doesn’t like my work, she doesn’t say anything. So she said a few words which I think that’s a very very good sign.”

Directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year also starred Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah. The film was a major box office success, but a critical failure. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Pathaan, while Jaya Bachchan will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.