Jaya Bachchan bursts into laughter with Gulzar, fans say ‘she’s smiling for once’. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan recently reunited with veteran filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar at a book launch event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media, with one particular moment between Gulzar and Jaya leaving fans amused. In the videos, Jaya can be seen laughing and sharing a light-hearted moment with Gulzar, prompting fans to comment on her rare candid smile.

Amitabh and Jaya attended the launch of Dr P Jagannath’s book, DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon’s Journey into the Human Side of Healing.

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In one of the now-viral videos, Amitabh, who was already on stage with Gulzar, can be seen extending his hand to assist Jaya as she climbed the stairs. Once she joined them, Gulzar put his arms around her and the two began talking, leaving Jaya in splits. The trio appeared to share a warm and candid moment on stage.

The video soon caught the attention of social media users. One user commented, “First time hasate hue dekha,” while another wrote, “Wow, she’s smiling for once.” Several others also reacted to Jaya’s laughter and her candid interaction with Gulzar.

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In another video from the event, Gulzar can be seen handing a parcel to Jaya, who accepts it with a smile.

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Gulzar and Jaya have shared a long professional association. The veteran filmmaker and lyricist worked on several projects featuring Jaya, including their iconic film Guddi. Gulzar has also collaborated with Amitabh on multiple projects over the years, and the two have maintained a close professional and personal bond.

For the event, Jaya opted for an elegant off-white anarkali, while Gulzar was dressed in an all-white kurta-pyjama. Amitabh complemented his white kurta-pyjama with a waistcoat.

The reunion of the three veterans quickly became a talking point online, particularly the warm interaction between Gulzar and Jaya, which offered fans a glimpse of their longstanding friendship.

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Several other prominent personalities attended the book launch, including former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.