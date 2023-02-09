When Jaya Bachchan said she likes Aishwarya Rai’s quality to ‘stand behind’ despite being a huge star

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding in 2007 remains one of the most high-profile Bollywood nuptials ever. The event attracted an extraordinary level of attention, mostly because of the family’s decision to restrict media access and limit attendance to just immediate family. In the same year, Jaya Bachchan appeared on Koffee with Karan and spoke about her daughter-in-law.

She said while acknowledging Aishwarya’s stardom, “She is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. I have never ever seen her push herself whenever we are all together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind. She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who are our good friends.”

Karan said that Aishwarya could relieve Jaya of some of her burdens. Jaya answered, “Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just ‘some’.” Karan interjected, “So you want to give her lots more?” Jaya’s daughter Shweta, who was sharing the Koffee couch with her, said sternly, “Don’t do that mom. It’s scary and intimidating,” to which Jaya replied, “What rubbish.” Shweta added, “Slowly ease her into it.”

After tying the knot in 2007, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011. Earlier this week, the couple travelled to the Maldives to ring in Abhishek’s birthday. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of the vacation. In a 2010 appearance on Koffee with Karan, Abhishek spoke about why their marriage was such a closed-doors affair. He said, “People are forgetting a major reason why our family wanted to keep it intimate. I had an ailing grandmother in hospital and my father said, ‘You know, we do not feel good about going out there and having a good celebration’. Did I want to invite? Did her family want to invite the whole world? Yes. Our parents, altogether, sent out a card seeking the blessings of everybody.”

Jaya will soon be seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan.