Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai have tested negative for coronavirus: Mumbai Mayor

Apart from Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has also tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archive) Apart from Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has also tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Express Archive)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have tested negative for coronavirus.

The mayor’s statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.

The mayor said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, took the rapid antigen detection test, Pednekar said. Aaradhya has also tested negative, she added.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh, 77, tweeted on Saturday.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he had added. Big B has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.

