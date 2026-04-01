Jaya Bachchan gets ‘aggravated’ by paparazzi when they ‘push her buttons’, says Viveck Vaswani: ‘It’s a game between them’

There have been a few instances in the recent past when veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lost her cool with the paparazzi. While many photographers have spoken about her conduct, actor and producer Viveck Vaswani recently came to her defence. In a recent interaction, Viveck blamed the paparazzi for “pushing her buttons” and “aggravating” her.

Viveck, who has worked with Jaya Bachchan in the past, shared that the veteran actor was never rude and was always sweet with people around her. He said, “She was a superstar. She has only given hits. She worked with Randhir Kapoor, Manoj Kumar… she was phenomenal. She was very sweet.”

When asked the reason behind her losing her cool at photographers, Viveck said, “I don’t know. Maybe over time. Maybe she wasn’t acting too much, so she had more time.” But Viveck argued that Jaya remains cordial and warm towards her close friends. “With her close friends like Dimple and Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, she’s very charming,” he said.

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Blaming the paparazzi, Vaswani said, “I think what has happened is that she is continuously aggravated by the paparazzi. Now once or twice, she got aggravated. So they started understanding how to press her buttons. So they do that and she gets aggravated. It’s now become a game between them. I don’t think it’s serious,” he said.

He also pointed out that Jaya raises valid points in Parliament, but the way she presents them sometimes gets in the way of conveying the message and rubs people the wrong way. “I also think that in Parliament, the points she makes are very valid, but she puts them across like a school teacher. Half of them get aggravated. So I think there is a way to say things,” he added.

Earlier, Jaya was criticised for her remark against the paparazzi. While speaking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Jaya Bachchan had said, “My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am a product of the media. My father was a journalist, and I have immense respect for them. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country?”

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She added, “Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke ghoomte hain (These people who walk around in dirty clothes, tight pants, with phones in their hands), they think that just because they have a mobile phone, they can take your picture and say whatever they want. The kind of comments they pass — kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? (Where are they from? What is their education? What is their background?) And these people will represent us? Just because they can upload content on YouTube or social media platforms?”

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses celebrity interactions and public conduct, reflecting individual perspectives and opinions on professional behavior. The views expressed are those of the individuals mentioned and do not constitute a definitive assessment of any person’s character or professional standing.

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