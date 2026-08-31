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Jaya Bachchan advised Maria Goretti against marrying Arshad Warsi: ‘Actor ki fitrat hai…’
Actor Arshad Warsi recently recalled Jaya Bachchan's warning for his wife Maria Goretti against marrying an actor. She spoke about the cons of being an actor's partner.
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan, has often spoken candidly about the challenges of marriage, emphasising on how marrying an actor is one of the most difficult things in life. In fact, she gave the same warning to actor Arshad Warsi’s wife, Maria Goretti. In a recent interview, he recalled Jaya giving a warning to Maria before tying the knot with him, stating that the acting profession demands certain things that aren’t normal.
During a conversation with Filmygyan, Arshad remembered Jaya Bachchan’s truth revelation about spending life with an actor. “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people,” he said.
The actor further added, “Jaya ji actually said, when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?’ That’s the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people’s love and attention.”
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Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got married in 1973. The two have now been married for over 50 years and have two children – Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.
Arshad-Maria’s interfaith marriage
Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti earlier revealed that Maria’s Catholic parents were hesitant about getting their daughter married to a Muslim actor. “Voh thode ghabraiye hue the. Catholic girl and muslim guy. Woh dono bahut sharif hain. Unki zindagi main Jesus Christ ke alava aur kuch nahi hai (Muslim guy. Both of them are very decent people. There is nothing in their lives apart from Jesus Christ),” he shared, during an interview with Lallantop.
The Dhamaal actor continued, “Voh thode se the ghabriye hue because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy jo 9-5 job karega, aur isne muslim ladka pakadliya aur jobless. They were slightly anxious because they expected Maria to marry another Catholic guy with a 9-to-5 job, and instead she ended up with a Muslim who is jobless).”
Arshad and Maria tied the knot in 1999. The couple had a church wedding followed by a traditional nikah.
On the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, this year. The actor will next feature in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, playing a double role. He also has Ghamasaan lined up for release.
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