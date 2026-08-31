Jaya Bachchan advised Maria Goretti against marrying Arshad Warsi: ‘Actor ki fitrat hai…’

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan, has often spoken candidly about the challenges of marriage, emphasising on how marrying an actor is one of the most difficult things in life. In fact, she gave the same warning to actor Arshad Warsi’s wife, Maria Goretti. In a recent interview, he recalled Jaya giving a warning to Maria before tying the knot with him, stating that the acting profession demands certain things that aren’t normal.

During a conversation with Filmygyan, Arshad remembered Jaya Bachchan’s truth revelation about spending life with an actor. “Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, she says, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life, is to marry an actor.’ I wouldn’t say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you’re always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people,” he said.