Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi attend director Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meet, pay tribute

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on November 10. A prayer meeting was held for Rakesh Kumar on November 13, in Mumbai’s Andheri. Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, among other celebrities, paid their last respects to the veteran director.

Rakesh Kumar passed away in Mumbai after a long battle with cancer. He was known for films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, and Yaarana with actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

While Amitabh Bachchan was not seen at the prayer meet, Jaya Bachchan was seen arriving with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. Shabana Azmi also arrived to pay her last respects.

See photos from director Rakesh Kumar’s prayer meeting:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Rakesh Kumar’s family members shared an obituary note with the media, which read, “IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAKESH KUMAR, OCTOBER 18, 1941 – NOVEMBER 10, 2022 Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma.”

On Saturday, remembering the filmmaker, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional post on his blog. Big B wrote, “But morose is the day… for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films… and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al… and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi…”

He added, “One by one they all leave… But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget… his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety…”

Calling Rakesh Kumar a ‘kind-hearted’ man, Big B shared that he would hesitate to go to his funeral. “A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral… for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered… (folded hands emojis).”

Advertisement

Rakesh Kumar is survived by his wife, son and daughter.