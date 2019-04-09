Jaya Bachchan turns 71, Shweta Bachchan organises a dinner party

As actor-politician Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today, daughter Shweta Bachchan has a special wish for her. “O Captain My Captain 🎂 xx,” wrote Shweta as she shared an adorable click of herself with Jaya. Not only this, but the mother-daughter duo were also spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night where they rang in the special day.

Shweta organised a dinner party for Jaya Bachchan and her friends. Jaya, who turns 71 today, twinned with Shweta in her white attire. However, Abhishek, Amitabh and Aishwarya missed the birthday dinner.

On her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shweta had revealed that Abhishek is her mother’s favourite child. She said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room.

On the veteran actor’s outburst whenever photographers click her pictures, Shweta had said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

Jaya Bachchan made her Bollywood debut with 1971 film Guddi and went on to star in films like Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, Sholay and Koshish among others. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri award.