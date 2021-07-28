Jay Sean gives a hilarious twist to ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Priyanka Chopra cannot stop laughing

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean has dropped a new Instagram video that has tickled the funny bone of global star Priyanka Chopra. Sean shared a video of the popular Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song “Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna” but with a twist.

The video has Sean singing the English subtitles of the song. He titled the video – Classic Bollywood songs translated and sung in English. The singer shared the video with the caption, “Not quite the same innit. 🤷🏽‍♂️ I deeply apologize if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However I will continue to do these coz they give me jokes.”

The video tickled the funny bone of fans and celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, who commented on the post, “Hahahahahhaha.”

In 2020, Jay Sean collaborated with popular singer Guru Randhawa as they worked on “Surma Surma”. He also released “Eyes on You 2” with longtime collaborator Rishi Rich.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Citadel, Text For You and Matrix 4 in her kitty.