scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy: ‘Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting..’ adventure..’

Atlee Kumar and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy via social media. The director is making Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

atleeAtlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy. (Photo: Priya Atlee/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child and also posted a beautiful picture in which Krishna Priya was flaunting her baby bump.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

Krishna Priya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️Wit love Atlee & Priya.” Nazriya Fahadh, Sanya Malhotra and other celebrities congratulated and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. 

The couple got married in 2014. They also released a statement and said, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings” says the power couple of Indian Cinema.”

Also read |Raees director defends Shah Rukh Khan against ‘hate attacks’ amid Pathaan row: ‘Bigots with idiotic theories’

Atlee is making his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The director had earlier shared the teaser of the film and had said, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed . Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan” The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri’s offer for a cup of tea che...
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Vivek Tankha: ‘Sovereign function doesn’t ...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 02:52:58 pm
Next Story

3 scientists, former accountant booked in Gujarat for fraud, loss of money of Institute of Plasma Research

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer SIngh- Rohit Shetty- Cirkus promotions- Indian Idol
Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh promote Cirkus on Indian Idol 13 with Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, See pictures
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close