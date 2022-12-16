Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy: ‘Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting..’ adventure..’

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child and also posted a beautiful picture in which Krishna Priya was flaunting her baby bump.

Krishna Priya took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️Wit love Atlee & Priya.” Nazriya Fahadh, Sanya Malhotra and other celebrities congratulated and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

The couple got married in 2014. They also released a statement and said, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings” says the power couple of Indian Cinema.”

Atlee is making his Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The director had earlier shared the teaser of the film and had said, “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed . Grew up admiring you but never imagined that I would be directing you sir. @iamsrk & I proudly present to you #Jawan” The film is slated to release on June 2, 2023.