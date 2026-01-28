‘Jawan 2 will happen,’ says Atlee, calls Deepika Padukone her lucky charm: ‘She will be unbelievable in Allu Arjun-starrer’

Three years ago, Shah Rukh Khan marked a historic comeback with three releases in a single year. While Dunki underperformed at the box office, Pathaan and Jawan shattered records and firmly established him as an action superstar. Among the two, Jawan, directed by Atlee, emerged as a massive standout. The film received overwhelming love from audiences and went on to become Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film ever. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel. Recently, Atlee addressed the possibility of Jawan 2 and his future collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan during a conversation with India Today.

Clarifying the status of the sequel, Atlee shared that Jawan 2 may not be happening anytime soon, though a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan is always on the table. He said, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will definitely work on something, but Jawan 2, I personally feel, may happen some years later, not immediately. But definitely, me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes into its own flow.”