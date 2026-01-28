‘Jawan 2 will happen,’ says Atlee, calls Deepika Padukone her lucky charm: ‘She will be unbelievable in Allu Arjun-starrer’

Atlee rebuked rumours of him being associated with Don 3 and said that he is hopeful for a future collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

AtleeAtlee confirmed that he plans to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again soon, though Jawan 2 will happen at a later stage.

Three years ago, Shah Rukh Khan marked a historic comeback with three releases in a single year. While Dunki underperformed at the box office, Pathaan and Jawan shattered records and firmly established him as an action superstar. Among the two, Jawan, directed by Atlee, emerged as a massive standout. The film received overwhelming love from audiences and went on to become Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film ever. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel. Recently, Atlee addressed the possibility of Jawan 2 and his future collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan during a conversation with India Today.

Clarifying the status of the sequel, Atlee shared that Jawan 2 may not be happening anytime soon, though a collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan is always on the table. He said, “I think me and Shah Rukh sir will definitely work on something, but Jawan 2, I personally feel, may happen some years later, not immediately. But definitely, me and Shah Rukh sir will look into something when it comes into its own flow.”

He also spoke about collaborating with Deepika Padukone in Allu Arjun's upcoming starrer, tentatively titled AA22XA6. "Yes, she's my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she's wonderful to work with. She's just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she's starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure," he said.

In the same conversation, Atlee also addressed the rumours surrounding Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which has been making headlines for the wrong reasons after reports suggested that Ranveer Singh had exited the project. It was further speculated that Shah Rukh Khan might return to the franchise, with Atlee replacing Farhan Akhtar as director. Dismissing these rumours outright, Atlee said, “No, no. I also read it somewhere, but nothing like that. That’s a rumour, nothing at all.”

Atlee is currently working on his next project with Allu Arjun, reportedly a reincarnation drama that also stars Deepika Padukone. During the interaction, he shared an update on the film and spoke about collaborating with Deepika for the second time after Jawan. Calling her his lucky charm, Atlee said, “Yes, she’s my lucky charm. This is my second film with Deepika, and she’s wonderful to work with. She’s just unbelievable. And I think after motherhood, she’s starting this film, and you are going to see a very different Deepika for sure.”

He further revealed that the team is working relentlessly on the project and is equally eager to share more details with audiences. “Every day, we are discovering something. I am aware of how everyone wants to hear about the film. And honestly, more than my audience, I am really waiting to tell them everything. We are spending sleepless nights working on it. I know it’s no excuse, but we are equally excited. We are readying something really big for everyone. And once it’s done, trust me, everyone will enjoy it to the maximum,” he said.

