Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays the man-child yet again

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman releases on January 31. Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman releases on January 31.

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out, and it looks like Saif is back to doing what he does best – playing the man-child. The trailer introduces us to Saif’s character who appears to hop from party to party and dresses like he is in his 20s. Amid all this partying, he is introduced to a 21-year-old woman who is, in fact, his daughter.

Debutante Alaya F has Saif as her father and Tabu as her mother in the film. Tabu plays a carefree woman who is simply nonchalant about everything.

Watch the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman here:

The trailer also features appearances by Kubbra Sait, Farida Jalal, Kumud Mishra and Kiku Sharda. Jawaani Jaaneman seems like a coming-of-age film, but this time it’s not centred around a 20-something person but a grown man.

The trailer features the remix version of Saif Ali Khan’s hit number “Ole Ole” and also a remixed version of Jazzy B’s song “Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya”.

After Sacred Games, Saif’s career seemed to be taking an interesting path with films like Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji, but now it looks like he will continue to maintain a mix of heavy-duty drama with some fun films.

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar who has previously helmed Notebook, Mitron and Filmistaan. The film releases on January 31.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd