Jawaani Jaaneman teaser: Saif revamps his ‘Ole Ole’ avatar

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out. In the teaser, we see a grown man who is yet to leave his childishness behind. Here, we see the film acknowledging his man-child ways, but Saif’s character is yet to make peace with it.

Saif was the ‘Ole Ole’ boy in the ’90s and in the age of remixes, his famous song has been revamped for the film. The track can be heard in the trailer as well.

Watch the teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman here:

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars debutante Alaia Furniturewala, Tabu and Kubbra Sait. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

The film will be Saif’s third release in 2020. Tanhaji, which also stars Ajay Devgn, releases on January 10. Saif is playing the antagonist in the period drama. Saif will also be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.

In 2019, Saif Ali Khan gained a lot of appreciation for his work in the second season of Sacred Games. He was also seen in Navdeep Singh’s Laal Kaptaan.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. The film releases on January 31.

