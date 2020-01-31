Jawaani Jaaneman movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Jawaani Jaaneman movie review live updates: The Saif Ali Khan film releases alongside Himesh Reshammiya starrer-Happy Hardy and Heer. Jawaani Jaaneman movie review live updates: The Saif Ali Khan film releases alongside Himesh Reshammiya starrer-Happy Hardy and Heer.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is releasing today. The film, which also features newcomer Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles, has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

The film revolves around a man-child who doesn’t want to take on life’s responsibilities and regularly indulges in flings until he comes face-to-face with his young daughter whose existence he never knew about. Actor and host Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F plays the daughter, while Tabu plays her mother.

Talking about her role in an interview with indianexpress.com recently, Tabu said that Jawaani Jaaneman is refreshing.

“Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” the versatile Tabu said.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is bankrolling the comedy film, said, “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team is a great start. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir’s unique talent of telling stories in the most relatable manner has led to a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”