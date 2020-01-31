Follow Us:
Jawaani Jaaneman movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Jawaani Jaaneman movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2020 8:25:39 am
Jawaani Jaaneman Jawaani Jaaneman movie review live updates: The Saif Ali Khan film releases alongside Himesh Reshammiya starrer-Happy Hardy and Heer.

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is releasing today. The film, which also features newcomer Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles, has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar.

The film revolves around a man-child who doesn’t want to take on life’s responsibilities and regularly indulges in flings until he comes face-to-face with his young daughter whose existence he never knew about. Actor and host Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F plays the daughter, while Tabu plays her mother.

Talking about her role in an interview with indianexpress.com recently, Tabu said that Jawaani Jaaneman is refreshing.

“Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” the versatile Tabu said.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is bankrolling the comedy film, said, “A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team is a great start. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that’s exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir’s unique talent of telling stories in the most relatable manner has led to a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do.”

    08:25 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    'Make this your easy-breezy weekend watch'

    Film producer Monisha Advani shared on Twitter, "After a villainous start in #Tanhaji, the supremely talented #SaifAliKhan is back with another infallible performance in #JawaaniJaaneman as the ultimate Daddy Cool! Joined by the self assured debutant @AlayaF___, make this your easy-breezy weekend watch!"

    08:15 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    'Saif was brilliant'

    "Saw #JawaaniJaaneman last night... it was funny, breezy & had its heart in the right place. Saif was brilliant, @AlayaF___can’t believe it’s her first film- what a phenomenal talent. #Tabu, @ChunkyThePanday and Kumud Mishra are pitch perfect - @nitinrkakkar awesome work buddy. Congratulations!!! @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai a film that you guys should be proud of - wishing #JAWANIJANEMAN super success at the box office," Riteish Deshmukh said via Twitter.

    08:06 (IST)31 Jan 2020
    'An out of whack happy family film'

    Kubbra Sait posted on Twitter, "Ok! #JawaaniJaaneman releases today, in a theatre near you. It’s your weekend dose of exactly what you need and want to watch with your family. I’m honoured & glad that I am a part of this out of whack happy family film... it will promise to bring you joy. Now go... ENJOY!"

    Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the coming together of seasoned actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, who, despite collaborating on multiple projects, never really got a chance to share screen space.

    Saif was last seen in the blockbuster historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Tabu was last seen in the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

    As far as the box office predictions go, the slice-of-life film is expected to strike a chord with the city audience and the youth, according to film trade analyst Girish Johar.

    Johar told indianexpress.com, "With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is doing the kind of film in which he excels. His films Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal which had him playing a similar character did well. This is his kind of film. The trailer is promising, and the music is also being enjoyed thoroughly. It has Tabu in a pivotal role and marks Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya’s Bollywood debut. So, overall it looks like a well-mounted film. It is an upmarket commercial entertainer. Initially, it will attract the youth and audience of metro cities. Then, depending on word of mouth, it can penetrate accordingly.”

