Jawaani Jaaneman director Nitin Kakkar: Didn’t feel that Alaya F was a debutante

Saif Ali Khan, Tanu and debutante Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to hit the screens on January 31. Director Nitin Kakkar has helmed the project which brings back Saif in his cool and casual avatar.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Nitin Kakkar spoke about working with newcomer Alaya F, who had a big task at hand as she was sharing screen space with two industry veterans, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The director believes Alaya aced the challenge.

Nitin Kakkar said, “If the actor is good and hardworking, it’s all about playing the character right. Alaya was very excited, and she’s a really hard-working kid. The day we started shooting, I didn’t feel that she was a debutante because she was so confident about her work. None of us felt that she was a newcomer on the set.”

Alaya is the grand-daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Her mother Pooja Bedi played a pivotal role in the 1992 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Jawaani Jaaneman is also creating waves with its recreated music tracks. The music album of the film features a few recreations including new renditions of “Ole Ole” and “Gallan Kardi”. We asked Nitin about his take on original music vs recreations, and he said, “I think original music is original music, there is no comparison in that sense. I feel it is not rocket science to say that we should create new music. But with the market trend, producers have a preference for recreations because they get eyeballs more quickly. There is a recall value, and there’s an association of the audience with an old song.”

Jawaani Jaaneman releases in theaters on January 31.

