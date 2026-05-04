Javed Habib reveals grandfather cut Mahatma Gandhi’s hair, got a rare gift from Jawaharlal Nehru

Hairstylist Javed Habib is known for styling many Bollywood stars, including, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. After opening one of the most successful salon chains, he has become a popular figure in the hair styling industry. Now, in a recent interview, Javed opened up about his grandfather Nazir Ahmed, who was a barber by profession, and his job at the President’s house. He also revealed that his granddad was the barber to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

During a candid chat with The Lallantop, he was asked about his family’s legacy of cutting hair, starting from his grandfather. “My grandfather started working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 1935. It was called the governor’s house at that time. He got a job in the night department,” he said.

Javed’s grandfather used to cut everyone’s hair at the President’s house. “So whoever came there, used to get their hair cut from him. Sabki gardan mere dada ke saamne jhukti thi (Everyone had to bow their head in front of my grandfather). He stayed there till 1972, I was born there only. I used to see him going there on a cycle everyday. He used to have a box – with a razor, scissors, and towel. He used to keep it very clean. I still have those memories of my grandfather in my mind,” he shared.

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The hairstylist continued, “My grandfather was the first person in our family to take up this occupation. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. My father used to work in a small salon. My grandfather’s father never did a barber’s job.”

During the same interview, Javed Habib also revealed that his grandfather had even cut Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi’s hair. “He has cut Mahatma Gandhi’s hair as well. He had hair at one point of time in life. We have a very strong history. My grandfather told my father that he had a lot of hair and he cut it. Nehru sahab was his regular client. He used to shave as well, and came in weekly. He had very little hair,” he shared.

He added, “I remember one incident when Nehru sahab was going to Russia. So, he asked my grandfather if he wanted something from there. He told him that he doesn’t have a watch. He got a watch as a gift for my grandfather, he fulfilled such a small wish of his barber. He was so much concerned. Status wasn’t important at that time, everyone was friends with each other.”

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The celebrity hairstylist further revealed that his own father was reluctant about working at the President’s house, despite having a job offer in hand. “My father didn’t work there, but he was getting a job at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after my grandfather’s retirement. But, my father refused that offer because he had other dreams. He went to London, and it was sponsored by Lord Mountbatten. He supported so much, and maybe that was the foundation for all of us while growing up. He did a hairdressing course there for a year and then joined the Oberoi Group.”