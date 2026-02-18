Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Javed Akhtar visits ailing Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Iulia Vantur lend support to Salman Khan and family. Watch
Soon after Salim Khan’s hospitalisation, almost all members of the Khan family rushed to the hospital, including Salman Khan and others. Sanjay Dutt and Javed Akhtar also visited Salim Khan to check on his health.
Legendary Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He reportedly underwent a surgery and has been kept on a ventilator. Soon after his hospitalisation, almost all members of the Khan family rushed to the hospital, including his eldest son Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son Arbaaz Khan.
Later in the day, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was clicked arriving at the hospital. He was seen reaching the premises without any family member and was accompanied only by his assistant. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar share one of the longest and most iconic collaborations in Hindi cinema. Popularly known as ‘Salim–Javed’ during the 1980s and 1990s, the duo were among the most prolific screenwriters of their time. They gave Hindi cinema some of its most iconic films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Trishul, Shaan, and Don. Their writing played a crucial role in shaping the ‘angry young man’ image of Amitabh Bachchan and in establishing him as a superstar of Hindi cinema.
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is a close friend of Salman Khan, was also seen arriving at the hospital to extend his support to the Khan family. Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted with the family and appeared visibly concerned as she was clicked by photographers outside the hospital.
Meanwhile, several members of the extended Khan family were seen visiting Salim Khan through the day. Salman’s sister Alvira Khan arrived along with her husband Atul Agnihotri and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman’s other sister Arpita Khan was seen reaching the hospital with her husband Aayush Sharma. Arbaaz Khan also arrived with his wife Sshura Khan, while his son from his previous marriage with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, was also clicked visiting his grandfather.
Salim Khan’s two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, were seen arriving together at the hospital. Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan, whom he shares with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, was also photographed arriving at the hospital to be with the family during the difficult time.
