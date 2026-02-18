Javed Akhtar visits ailing Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Iulia Vantur lend support to Salman Khan and family. Watch

Legendary Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. He reportedly underwent a surgery and has been kept on a ventilator. Soon after his hospitalisation, almost all members of the Khan family rushed to the hospital, including his eldest son Salman Khan, daughters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan, and son Arbaaz Khan.

Later in the day, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was clicked arriving at the hospital. He was seen reaching the premises without any family member and was accompanied only by his assistant. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar share one of the longest and most iconic collaborations in Hindi cinema. Popularly known as ‘Salim–Javed’ during the 1980s and 1990s, the duo were among the most prolific screenwriters of their time. They gave Hindi cinema some of its most iconic films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Trishul, Shaan, and Don. Their writing played a crucial role in shaping the ‘angry young man’ image of Amitabh Bachchan and in establishing him as a superstar of Hindi cinema.