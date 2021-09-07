Javed Akhtar takes a dig at Shashi Tharoor as he sings Kishore Kumar’s Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se. Watch

Writer and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor recently surprised his followers on social media with his new skill. He shared a video of himself crooning one of the most popular Kishore Kumar renditions, “Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se” from the 1974 Rajesh Khanna-starrer Ajnabee. Tharoor sang the song at a cultural event organised by Doordarshan Srinagar. While many appreciated Tharoor’s attempt, lyricist Javed Akhtar took a dig at him for his pronunciation of some Hindi words.

Calling his attempt amateur, Tharoor shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!” The video was watched by over four lakh people, and among these was Akhtar who commented on the post saying, “Wow! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!”

Akhtar’s comment left singer Srinivas amused as he replied with laughing emoticons and wrote, “You just slay it every time Javed saab.” TV producer and anchor Raghu Ram also couldn’t stop himself from laughing at Akhtar’s response to Tharoor’s video.

But there were some who lauded Tharoor’s confidence. One of the Twitter users wrote, “But you got to give him his confidence, sporting spirit, and the sheer joie de vivre he has.. marvellous!” Another commented, “He sounds sooo cute.. genuine effort real sport!!”

Akhtar is a noted poet, scriptwriter and lyricist who has penned lyrics for some of the biggest soundtracks of Hindi cinema from Silsila (1981), 1942: A Love Story, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, and Gully Boy, among others.

Recently, he landed into trouble after he allegedly compared RSS with the Taliban. He told a news channel that the Taliban and RSS shared a fascist ideology. He further said that the Taliban was “more empowered with weapons, but the view, outlook, and ideology are mirroring each other.” Following his comments, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had threatened that the saffron party would not allow the release of any of his films until he issues an apology.