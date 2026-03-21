Javed Akhtar had to step in to explain Gulzar’s lyrics so Farah Khan could choreograph Dil Se song: ‘Yeh kya likha hai?’

Mani Ratnam’s film Dil Se was iconic in every way. Apart from its hard-hitting story, the film’s songs were also legendary, with fans still swooning to those tunes composed by AR Rahman. Amid all this, it was Farah Khan who choreographed some of the film’s most iconic tracks, including “Satrangi Re”, which was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Farah had the task of taking Mani Ratnam’s vision forward in the choreography of the song, but she faced a challenge – understanding the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

In a recent interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia, Farah recalled that they were shooting for the song in Ladakh, but to conceptualise it, she had to understand the song’s lyrics. For this, she reached out to her uncle and Hindi cinema’s legendary writer Javed Akhtar. She said, “I did not understand the meaning of this song because Gulzar sahab had written some difficult words in it. You will not believe that I had to call Javed Akhtar to ask him to translate Gulzar’s lyrics for me. On top of that Mani Ratnam did not know Hindi, the cameraman didn’t know Hindi, AR Rahman (the composer) didn’t know Hindi. So from Ladakh, I was calling Javed uncle to understand the lyrics of the song. Javed Uncle asked, ‘Yeh kya likha hai? Yeh kisne likha hai? (Who has written this?).”