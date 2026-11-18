Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has shared his first impressions of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, praising its engaging narrative and pleasant writing style. While Akhtar said he was enjoying the book, he made it clear that he would reserve his detailed opinion until he had finished reading it.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India’s Music Creator Economy Launch event in Mumbai, Akhtar said he had only recently picked up the memoir but was already finding it an interesting read.

“I have started reading it. I am finding it very interesting. It’s a very good read. The style of writing is very pleasant. It’s an easy read. So, I can speak more only after reading it completely,” he said.