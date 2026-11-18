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Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has shared his first impressions of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, praising its engaging narrative and pleasant writing style. While Akhtar said he was enjoying the book, he made it clear that he would reserve his detailed opinion until he had finished reading it.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India’s Music Creator Economy Launch event in Mumbai, Akhtar said he had only recently picked up the memoir but was already finding it an interesting read.
“I have started reading it. I am finding it very interesting. It’s a very good read. The style of writing is very pleasant. It’s an easy read. So, I can speak more only after reading it completely,” he said.
When asked whether the memoir should be adapted into a film, Akhtar said he would first want to finish reading it before offering an opinion.
“If I haven’t read it, how can I tell you? Only religious people can do this – to respect a book without reading it. I can’t do this. I’ll read it and then tell you.”
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‘I have great respect for Sonia Gandhi’
The lyricist also spoke about his equation with Sonia Gandhi, making it clear that he does not identify with the Congress party but has always held her in high regard.
“Let me put it on record: I have great respect for Sonia Gandhi. I am not a Congress person, but I have great respect for her because I knew her personally once. I am very impressed by her,” he said.
About Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love
Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was published by HarperCollins India and went on sale on November 10, 2026. The book was formally launched in New Delhi on November 16, with her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, by her side.
The memoir traces Sonia’s journey from her childhood in Italy to her life in India after marrying former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It also offers personal recollections of her relationship with her mother-in-law, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the family’s experiences in public life and the tragedy of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.
At the launch, Sonia Gandhi spoke about why she decided to put her story on paper, saying that several accounts about her family had been inaccurate and that she wanted readers to hear her perspective.
The book has made an impressive start in the market. According to HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love sold more than two lakh copies within its first week of release, making it one of the fastest-selling memoirs in the country.