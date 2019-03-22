Javed Akhtar ‘shocked’ to find himself credited in PM Narendra Modi

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Friday was surprised to see his name on a poster of PM Narendra Modi. Javed claimed he is falsely credited as one of the lyricists of the film. His name is the first in a list that also includes Prasoon Joshi, Sameer and others.

PM Narendra Modi is an upcoming biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

Javed Akhtar posted the poster on Twitter and wrote alongside it, “Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it!”

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani (Ratan Tata), Manoj Joshi (Amit Shah) and Zarina Wahab (Modi’s mother) among others.

Director of films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, Omung Kumar is helming the project.

We reached out to the makers of PM Narendra Modi. However, they declined to comment.

Vivek Oberoi had spoken about the film during the trailer’s launch. He had said, “Destiny works in mysterious ways. Everybody has a phase where they struggle. I have struggled too, but while working on this film, I realised my struggle is nothing. The struggle that Narendra Modiji has gone through, my struggle is nothing. I was intimidated as I am portraying a political figure who is loved by the whole nation.”

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to release on April 5.