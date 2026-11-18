Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently spoke about the cultural and spiritual significance of Lord Ram, describing him as much more than a religious figure. He said Ram represents morality, aesthetics and a way of life, adding that the values associated with him are present in every Indian, irrespective of their religion.

Speaking to the media after the India’s Music Creator Economy Launch event in Mumbai, Javed Akhtar acknowledged that his remarks might upset some people but maintained that Ram’s significance transcends religious boundaries.

“Ram is not just a matter of a person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Ram is a certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart. Many people may get upset with me, but Ram is present in the blood of every Indian irrespective of their religion,” he said.