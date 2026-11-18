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Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently spoke about the cultural and spiritual significance of Lord Ram, describing him as much more than a religious figure. He said Ram represents morality, aesthetics and a way of life, adding that the values associated with him are present in every Indian, irrespective of their religion.
Speaking to the media after the India’s Music Creator Economy Launch event in Mumbai, Javed Akhtar acknowledged that his remarks might upset some people but maintained that Ram’s significance transcends religious boundaries.
“Ram is not just a matter of a person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Ram is a certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart. Many people may get upset with me, but Ram is present in the blood of every Indian irrespective of their religion,” he said.
“It’s not one person. You personify him sometimes, but he is much larger than that. He is a way of life,” Akhtar added.
Javed Akhtar on whether he has watched Ramayana
When asked whether he had watched Ramayana, Akhtar said he was yet to see it. However, his daughter had watched it and appreciated the film.
“No, I haven’t. My daughter has seen it. She is praising it. She doesn’t praise anything easily. I haven’t heard my own praise yet from her,” he said jokingly.
Akhtar’s remarks came after a journalist drew a comparison between the lyrics of “Pal Pal Hai Bhaari” from Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades and the music and songs of Ramayana. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Javed Akhtar, the song from Swades features the line, “Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann main hai.”
ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 13 LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor film closes in on Rs 1,500 cr club
Maulana Sajid Rashidi criticises Javed Akhtar over Ram remarks
Meanwhile, All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi launched an attack on Akhtar over his comments, questioning his atheism and alleging that the lyricist was making such statements to further his commercial interests.
Speaking to ANI, Rashidi accused Akhtar of being a businessman and claimed that Bollywood songs were driven by commercial considerations.
“Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs?” he said.
Rashidi also questioned Akhtar’s views on religion, pointing out that the lyricist has identified himself as an atheist. He went on to suggest that Akhtar change his name to “Ram Pal”.
“Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour,” Rashidi said.
Rashidi also contrasted Akhtar’s position with his own religious identity, saying, “I am a Muslim; I am proud of that—and I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps—trying to straddle two boats at once. I don’t think that is right.”
About Ramayana
Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed Rs 1,483.50 crore worldwide in 13 days. In India, the film has earned Rs 821.30 crore in net collections, while its gross collection stands at Rs 981.50 crore.
The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Ramayana: Part 2 will release in theatres on Diwali 2028, a year later than its earlier planned release window.