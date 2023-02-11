Javed Akhtar says Salman Khan was ‘shy and quiet’ as a kid, taught Arbaaz Khan chess as he thought ‘isme akal hai’

Scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was a frequent visitor at Salim Khan’s home in the 1970s as the two worked together and gave Hindi cinema some of its best scripts in their partnership of 11 years. During a recent interaction, the veteran lyricist shared how out of the three Khan brothers — Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, his favourite was always Arbaaz and he always thought, “isme akal hai (he has brains).”

While talking to Arbaaz Khan during his chat show, The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan, Javed Akhtar told him, “You have always been my favourite child. I have loved you and I have remembered you so clearly when you were 3 years old, 4 years old, you were always a charmer.”

Javed said that he saw Salman as a ‘shy kid’ as he never used to talk to the guests who came to his house. He added, “Salman was a very shy boy. He was a very reticent boy, chup rehta tha, durr rehta tha, mix up nahi hota tha kisi se, betakalufi se baat nahi karta tha kisi se (He always stayed quiet, never mixed-up with people, never got informal with people).”

Javed said that Arbaaz was always a “seducer” who would “charm” all the guests who would come to their house. Hearing this, Arbaaz also remembered the times when he used to play chess with Javed and it was the lyricist who taught him how to play the game. Reacting to this, Akhtar joked, “Mujhe maloom tha isme akal hai isliye isko sikhaao (I knew this one has brains, that’s why I taught you).”

Salman Khan is the eldest of the Khan brothers and Sohail Khan is the youngest. All of them have starred in Bollywood films and have even turned producers. However, it is Salman who is the most successful out of the three brothers. Their father Salim Khan was always confident that Salman will make it big in the film industry.

Recently, while talking to Arbaaz on his chat show, Salim said, “When I saw his first film toh mujhe yeh laga ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar yeh bhi sath sath tha ki main iski nature ko bhi janta tha. He never took anything seriously. He has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai (When I saw his first film, I knew that he had all the qualities of a star but I also knew his nature. He never took anything seriously. He has all the potential. I knew he would become a star 100 percent and if anyone can harm, it is Salman himself).”