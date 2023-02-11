scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Javed Akhtar says Salman Khan was ‘shy and quiet’ as a kid, taught Arbaaz Khan chess as he thought ‘isme akal hai’

Salman Khan is the eldest of the Khan brothers. Arbaaz Khan is younger to Salman and Sohail Khan is the youngest. All of them have starred in Bollywood films and have even turned producers.

arbaaz khan salman khanJaved Akhtar shared that Salman Khan didn't mix up with people as a kid while Arbaaz Khan was a charmer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla, Arbaaz Khan/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Javed Akhtar says Salman Khan was ‘shy and quiet’ as a kid, taught Arbaaz Khan chess as he thought ‘isme akal hai’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was a frequent visitor at Salim Khan’s home in the 1970s as the two worked together and gave Hindi cinema some of its best scripts in their partnership of 11 years. During a recent interaction, the veteran lyricist shared how out of the three Khan brothers — Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, his favourite was always Arbaaz and he always thought, “isme akal hai (he has brains).”

While talking to Arbaaz Khan during his chat show, The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan, Javed Akhtar told him, “You have always been my favourite child. I have loved you and I have remembered you so clearly when you were 3 years old, 4 years old, you were always a charmer.”

Javed said that he saw Salman as a ‘shy kid’ as he never used to talk to the guests who came to his house. He added, “Salman was a very shy boy. He was a very reticent boy, chup rehta tha, durr rehta tha, mix up nahi hota tha kisi se, betakalufi se baat nahi karta tha kisi se (He always stayed quiet, never mixed-up with people, never got informal with people).”

Also read |Arbaaz Khan on facing tough times with brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan: ‘We actually show our unity…’

Javed said that Arbaaz was always a “seducer” who would “charm” all the guests who would come to their house. Hearing this, Arbaaz also remembered the times when he used to play chess with Javed and it was the lyricist who taught him how to play the game. Reacting to this, Akhtar joked, “Mujhe maloom tha isme akal hai isliye isko sikhaao (I knew this one has brains, that’s why I taught you).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Salman Khan is the eldest of the Khan brothers and Sohail Khan is the youngest. All of them have starred in Bollywood films and have even turned producers. However, it is Salman who is the most successful out of the three brothers. Their father Salim Khan was always confident that Salman will make it big in the film industry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ leaves some gamers conflicted over Rowling’s trans views
Also read |Salim Khan says he was always confident Salman Khan was going to be a star, but was scared for him: ‘If anyone can harm him…’

Recently, while talking to Arbaaz on his chat show, Salim said, “When I saw his first film toh mujhe yeh laga ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar yeh bhi sath sath tha ki main iski nature ko bhi janta tha. He never took anything seriously. He has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai (When I saw his first film, I knew that he had all the qualities of a star but I also knew his nature. He never took anything seriously. He has all the potential. I knew he would become a star 100 percent and if anyone can harm, it is Salman himself).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 18:56 IST
Next Story

Captaining Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in India is like leading Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in Australia, says Rohit Sharma

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close