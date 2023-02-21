Javed Akhtar reminds Pakistanis that 26/11 attackers were from their country: ‘You shouldn’t be offended if Indians complain about this’

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar reminded a gathering in Pakistan that the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks were are still roaming free, and to expect any Indian to not have any complains about this would be unfair. Akhtar was in Pakistan to attend a festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Responding to a person who asked Akhtar to take with him a message of peace, and to tell Indians that Pakistan is ‘a positive, friendly and loving country’, the writer said that there is a ‘communication blockade’ between the two nations.

“You have visited Pakistan many times…When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?” a person asked of him. Akhtar responded, according to The Print, “Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve issues. Jo garam hai fiza, woh kam honi chahiye. Hum toh Bambaiye log hain. Hamne dekha wahan kaise hamla hua tha. Wo log Norway se toh nahi aaye the naa Egypt se aaye the, wo log abhi bhi aapke mulk me ghum rahe hain. Toh ye shikayat agar Hindustani ke dil me ho toh aapko bura nahi manna chahiye (The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this).”

He also reminded the gathering that even though Pakistani artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan have been welcomed with open arms in India, Pakistan has never hosted a Lata Mangeshkar show. “Mehdi Hassan was a cult figure in India. When he visited India, Shabana (Azmi) hosted it, I wrote for the event which was graced by the likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. When Faiz sahab visited, it seemed like an authority was visiting…it was broadcast all over. Have you ever seen Sahir (Ludhianvi), Kaifi (Azmi) or (Ali) Sardar Jafri’s interviews on PTV? It was shown in India, it happened there… So the communication blockade is from both sides and perhaps more from your side,” he said.

Previously, a video showed Akhtar enjoying a musical performance by Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar during his visit to Lahore. Honouring the legacy of Faiz, he said, “His works had some magic. They are published and read not just in Urdu, but also in Devnagri. His fans are not limited to Pakistan or India.”

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, also known as the 26/11 attacks, resulted in the deaths of 175 people, including the attackers. Hundreds were also wounded when terrorists conducted a series of orchestrated attacks on prominent locations in Mumbai.