Javed Akhtar recalls meeting Jawaharlal Nehru months before his death: ‘Unforgettable moment’

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Two days after Jawaharlal Nehru’s 137th birth anniversary, legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a trip down memory lane, recalling an unforgettable meeting with India’s first prime minister just months before his death. Revealing that he met Nehru on his 74th birthday at his official residence, Akhtar said he even shook hands with him that day.
Javed Akhtar remembers meeting Jawaharlal Nehru
Revealing that the meeting happened on November 14, 1963, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I was 18 years old when I had the fortune of going to Teen Murti to attend Nehru ji’s birthday and had the unforgettable moment of shaking his hand. Who knew it would be his last birthday? It was my second and last meeting with him. At the age of 13, I had taken his autograph, which I still cherish as a treasure.”
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For the unversed, Teen Murti Bhavan served as the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru for 16 years. It was later converted into a museum.
When a 13-year-old Javed Akhtar chased Nehru’s car
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Javed Akhtar has spoken about Nehru. In a 2023 interview with India Today, he maintained that one can’t imagine modern India without Nehru’s contributions. Recalling the moment he received his autograph, Akhtar shared that it happened in Aligarh when the then-prime minister arrived to lay the foundation stone for a university library.
#14th November 1963 . I was 18 years old when I had the fortune of going to #Teen Murti to attend #Nehru ji’s birthday and had the unforgettable moment of shaking his hand . Who knew it was last birthday ? It was my 2nd and last meeting with him. At the age of 13, I had taken his autograph which I still cherish as a treasure
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 16, 2026
Akhtar and his friends were assigned to sing the national anthem on that occasion. Following the event, during which Nehru also addressed the gathering, the prime minister proceeded to his car to leave the venue. “One of my neighbours had given me a picture of Nehru and a tricolour drawn on a piece of paper. I gave it to Nehru ji, running after him. He must have thought that I had made it, so he took out his pen and signed it,” Akhtar added.
Jawaharlal Nehru died following a heart attack on May 27, 1964, in New Delhi.