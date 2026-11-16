Javed Akhtar recalls meeting Jawaharlal Nehru months before his death: ‘Unforgettable moment’

Two days after Jawaharlal Nehru’s 137th birth anniversary, legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar took a trip down memory lane, recalling an unforgettable meeting with India’s first prime minister just months before his death. Revealing that he met Nehru on his 74th birthday at his official residence, Akhtar said he even shook hands with him that day.

Javed Akhtar remembers meeting Jawaharlal Nehru

Revealing that the meeting happened on November 14, 1963, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I was 18 years old when I had the fortune of going to Teen Murti to attend Nehru ji’s birthday and had the unforgettable moment of shaking his hand. Who knew it would be his last birthday? It was my second and last meeting with him. At the age of 13, I had taken his autograph, which I still cherish as a treasure.”