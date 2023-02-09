Javed Akhtar recalls how Salim-Javed had no work after hits like Trishul, Don: ‘No one was willing to touch us’

Javed Akhtar, who wrote some of the most acclaimed films of Hindi cinema in the 1970s with his screenwriting partner Salim Khan, recently shared that after giving many hits from 1973-1978, they found themselves without any work. Javed Akhtar was in a conversation with Arbaaz Khan for his new show on Bollywood Bubble and the promo for the same was released on Thursday.

In the promo, Javed shared that after Trishul and Don, which were both massive hits in 1978, they did not get any film. “We had two releases in ’78 – Trishul and Don and we did not get any film. Jo humare bade producers the (The producers who were with us until then), none of them were willing to touch us for some reason,” he said.

The conversation also has them talking about how Salim-Javed collaborated together as Javed shared that it was only Salim Khan who saw potential in him as a screenwriter. In a chat with BBC Hindi, Javed had previously shared, “Salim saab unn chand logo mein se the jo mujhe boht encourage karte the. (Salim was one of the very few people who would encourage me.)” Javed also spoke about how him and Salim Khan parted ways because they somehow lost the ‘rapport’ that once held them together.

He shared another anecdote wherein Salim-Javed asked for their names to be put on the poster of the film and were asked by the producer to write it themselves on all the posters that were put up in Mumbai. He said, “Jitne Bambai mein poster lage hain, ‘Written by Salim-Javed’ pot do. (Whatever poster are up in Mumbai, paint ‘Written by Salim-Javed’ on them.)”

Arbaaz also brought up Javed’s excessive drinking during his younger days and how he just gave up alcohol one fine day. To this, Javed said that he drank because he enjoyed it and not because he was drowning his sorrows.

The episode featuring Javed Akhtar releases on Friday.