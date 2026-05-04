Javed Akhtar praises Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, asks, ‘What is wrong with propaganda?’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar voiced his support for creative freedom, stating that every artist has the right to express and promote their ideas through their work.

Javed Akhtar was addressing reporters after receiving a special award from a leading city-based jewellery brand for his achievements, when he was asked to share his views on recent films like Dhuandhar being labelled as propaganda movies.

Addressing the debate around films being labelled as ‘propaganda,’ Javed Akhtar dismissed the rigid categorisation and told PTI, “I don’t know what you mean by propaganda films. I loved Dhurandhar, which was an excellent film. I loved the first one more than the second one.”