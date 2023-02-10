Javed Akhtar calls Salim Khan his ‘guru’, opens up on end of their relationship: ‘Whatever little screenplay I know, I have learnt from him’

Salim-Javed, who gave Hindi cinema some of its most iconic films in the 1970s, went their separate ways after writing together for over 11 years but soon after they parted ways, Javed kicked off his career as a lyric writer. It took Salim a few years to land independent jobs. In a recent interview, Javed was asked if he ever felt guilty for his success while Salim was still struggling, the writer said that he cannot “sympathise” with Salim, but “can only respect him.” He also called Salim Khan his ‘guru’.

Talking to Salim’s son Arbaaz Khan on Bollywood Bubble, the writer said, “I can only respect him. I cannot sympathise with him. He’s too big for me. Arre inka nahi ho raha… yeh toh main soch bhi nahi sakta (It’s not happening for him… I can’t even think like that). For me, he’ll always remain a big man. It is below his dignity that I think this way.”

Javed then spoke about Salim’s courageous attitude that got them the price they quoted. Salim-Javed were known as the highest paid writers in Hindi cinema who commanded a lot of respect in the Hindi film industry. The lyric writer said that he gives all the credit to Salim for his ‘mad courage’ that he also imbibed in life. “This was his courage and a mad courage ki dekha jayega jo bhi hoga (we’ll see what happens).”

Javed then also credited Salim for teaching him the art of writing screenplays. He said, “Whatever little screenplay I know, I have learnt from him. Language aati hai mujhe, language main bahut achi janta hun, dialogues main likh sakta hun kaise bhi. Usme mera jo confidence hai, mera jo arrogance hai, voh totally justified hai. Mujhe screenplay nahi aata tha. (I know language, I am good at it. I can write dialogues. My confidence in that, my arrogance with dialogues, is justified. But I did not know screenplay.)” He added, “That way he is my guru.”

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar wrote films like Sholay, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dostana, among many others.