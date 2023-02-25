Javed Akhtar says he ‘misses’ Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ‘he wasn’t feeling too well’

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan changed the landscape of Hindi cinema in the 1970s as the writers of films such as Sholay, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Seeta Aur Geeta, among many others. But the partnership of Salim-Javed fell apart in the early 1980s. Their separation took them on different paths, and while Javed instantly embarked on a career as a lyric writer, Salim struggled to regain his footing in the Hindi film industry. One might imagine that after the bitter break-up, the writers would be on not-so-good terms with each other, but that is not the case, at least now. In a recent interview, Javed Akhtar shared that they often talk on the phone.

Javed told Chetan Bhagat at the ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit, “Sometimes, we talk on the phone. Recently, he was not feeling too well, so I went and met him at his house.” Javed shared that his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, have great regard for Salim Khan, and he also has a “great relationship” with Salim Khan’s children. Salim has three sons – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan — and two daughters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Javed recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show The Invincibles and spoke about his life and career. During that chat, Javed reminisced about the time when Arbaaz was a young child and learnt to play chess from him. He said on the show, “You have always been my favourite child. I have loved you and I have remembered you so clearly when you were 3 years old, 4 years old, you were always a charmer.”

When Chetan asked Javed if he misses Salim, the screenwriter said, “Well, as a human being, yes.” He added, “I have great respect for him and if I’m not being too presumptuous, he also likes me. ”

Salim-Javed were one of the first writers in the history of Hindi cinema whose names appeared on the posters of films. At one point, their fee was just as much as the lead actor, which was unheard of in those days.