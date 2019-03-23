After Javed Akhtar, lyricist Sameer says he’s been falsely credited in Modi biopic

It’s been only two days since the trailer release of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic, and the film is already involved in multiple controversies. The latest one includes lyricist Sameer, who claims that he too has been falsely credited as a songwriter like Javed Akhtar.

Sameer told mid-day that he has not contributed to the film in any manner and has reached out to the makers regarding the same.

“After reading his tweet, I called Javed saab to tell him that I too was not approached by the filmmaker or the production house to work on the biopic. I haven’t written any song for the movie. I don’t understand what they are crediting me for,” the lyricist said.

In fact, Sameer admittedly tried contacting the music label T-Series but as it turns out, they were as clueless about the whole issue as the songwriter himself.

“Even if the makers have used any of my old songs, the music label should be aware. But in this case, they too are clueless,” Sameer said.

Earlier Javed Akhtar had taken to Twitter to state that he is not involved with the Vivek Oberoi film in any shape or form. Javed had tweeted,”Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it!”

PM Narendra Modi has been helmed by Omung Kumar and will release on April 5.