Javed Akhtar brushes aside Kangana Ranaut’s support for his viral 26/11 comment: ‘I don’t consider her important’

Javed Akhtar, who drew much attention after his 26/11 attackers comment, ironically found support in actor Kangana Ranaut. The lyricist and the actor have had a fractious relationship and Akhtar had filed a complaint claiming Kangana in 2020, claiming she had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation. The case is sub judice at present.

While talking to NDTV, the anchor asked the lyricist his opinion on Kangana’s comment, Javed first ignored him and said, “What is the next question?”. The anchor further prodded him and said, “It is an important remark made by Kangana. How do you respond to that?” Javed replied, “I don’t consider Kangana important so how can she make an important remark. Forget about her. Chaliye aage (Let’s move forward)”.

Akhtar had earlier addressed a gathering in Pakistan when he said that Indians cannot be expected to ignore the fact that the perpetrators of the attacks were Pakistani. Responding to a person in the audience who told him to take back the message of peace and love to India, he said, “The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this,” he said in Urdu. He also pointed out that while India has hosted several Pakistani artists in the past, Pakistan has never hosted Lata Mangeshkar. Kangana had tweeted in support saying, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha (When I hear his poetry, I’m in awe of his wisdom. And his comments are proof).”

Apart from the legal complaint, Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have often take sharp digs at each other on social media. When Kangana said that India gained independence in 2014 and made her infamous ‘bheek comment’, he had tweeted sarcastically, “It is totally understood. Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a ‘bheek'(sic).”