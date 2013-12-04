Javed Akhtar hospitalised

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar was recently spotted enjoying a music festival in Delhi after which he was admitted to a hospital in the city due to back problems.

Though the writer was suffering from pain,Javed Akhtar did not want to miss the opportunity of attending the fest. But post the celebration,he complained of acute back pain. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital with wife Shabana Azmi by his side. After three days of pain and treatment,the doctors have finally revealed that he will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

