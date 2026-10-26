Javed Akhtar defends Rashmika Mandanna’s accent, apologises for calling her a ‘Tamil’ actor

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently defended Rashmika Mandanna after she was trolled online over her Hindi pronounciation. However, he incorrectly referenced to her as a ‘Tamil actor’, which led to netizens explaining that she is a Kannadiga with roots in Kodagu, Karnataka, and has primarily worked in Telugu films. Now, Akhtar has apologised for his mistake in a tweet, stating that he doesn’t know her personally.

Taking to his X handle, Javed Akhtar accepted the inaccuracy, after being reminded of her linguistic background. “I am sorry I was wrong I don’t know her personally and incidentally the only film have seen of hers was in Tamil but Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada is not the issue. If someone speaks our language, even with a certain accent, we should appreciate that. Btw, how many of us speak English with a perfect accent? How would we like it if any Englishman made fun of us?” he wrote.

I am sorry I was wrong I don’t know her personally and incidentally the only film have seen of hers was in Tamil but Tamil . Telgu , Malayalam Kannada is not the issue . If some one speaks our language even with a certain accent we should appreciate that . Btw how many of us speak English with a perfect accent . How would we like if any English man makes fun of us — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 25, 2026

Javed Akhtar defended Rashmika Mandanna

The controversy erupted when Javed Akhtar spoke against trolls for mocking Rashmika Mandanna’s accent in Hindi. He challenged those criticising the actor to try speaking Tamil language themselves before judging someone else’s linguistic skills.

“Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable,” he wrote in a tweet.

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Those who have any problem with the pronounciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let’s see how well they pronounce Tamil . This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 25, 2026

While many social media users praised the writer-lyricist for supporting Rashmika, others called him out for identifying her as a Tamil actor. They informed him that she is from Karnataka and mostly works in Telugu cinema. “She is Kodagu and Telangana Telugu kodalu sir. But appreciate your support for us linguistic minorities in this country,” a user wrote.

A person pointed out, “Even Javed Saab, despite his support, appears unfamiliar with South Indian nuances. Rashmika is a Kannadiga (from Coorg) by roots and works across all South Indian languages, showing the richness of our varied cultures!” “But she is Kannada girl who married into a telugu family. Where does tamil come from,” a third comment read. Javed Akhtar had acknowledged the correction with a brief response, “I stand corrected.”

Rashmika Mandanna trolled over language barrier

Rashmika has worked across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. The actor recently faced online flak over her Hindi pronunciation. She addressed the criticism during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, alongside husband Vijay Deverakonda.

“Ever since I started working in the film industry, you know, I’ve been criticized or trolled for one thing or the other, like either my performance, or the language, or the acting, or just the accent, or anything. So for me, I never wanted to sort of put a barrier for myself. I didn’t want to just work in one industry. I wanted to work in them all. I didn’t want to speak just one language. I wanted to speak all languages,” she said.

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“I particularly didn’t have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It’s unreasonable to think otherwise. But every film that I’m a part of, of course, I go and give this option to my directors, saying I’m not the one who’s going to feel bad if you want to dub with someone else, you know? But none of my directors actually wanted to dub with someone else. They wanted me to dub for myself. So I was like, it was a pride for me because if I’m able to dub in all these languages by myself, that’s a lot of hard work. But at the same time, if I could do it, there’s nothing like that, you know,” she added.